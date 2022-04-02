Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $241.24

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.24 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 226.57 ($2.97). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 229 ($3.00), with a volume of 1,107,027 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

