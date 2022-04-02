WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to report $264.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.20 million. WNS reported sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WNS by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,436,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period.

WNS stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. WNS has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $91.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

