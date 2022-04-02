Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $190.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $192.14 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $137.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $724.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.98 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $112.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.35. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

