Woodcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.62 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $333.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.04 or 0.07482249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00273248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.52 or 0.00809600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00100139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012839 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.00470460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.94 or 0.00396614 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

