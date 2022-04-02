Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 3,875 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

