WorkQuest Token (WQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $265,048.00

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $334,166.63 and approximately $265,048.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,449,563 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

