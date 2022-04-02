WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 1% higher against the dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $3.18 million and $40,017.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.61 or 0.00012008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.93 or 0.07441835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,662.50 or 0.99931300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

