WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) & Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Financial Survey

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

This table compares Publicis Groupe and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A WPP N/A N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. WPP pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Publicis Groupe and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Publicis Groupe 1 4 5 0 2.40 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus target price of $52.99, indicating a potential upside of 246.58%. Given Publicis Groupe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Publicis Groupe is more favorable than WPP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Publicis Groupe and WPP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Publicis Groupe $13.89 billion 1.11 $1.22 billion N/A N/A WPP $17.60 billion 0.86 $876.90 million N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WPP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats WPP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Publicis Groupe (Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services. It also engages in the conception and supply of brand content for television, print media, radio, cinema, billboards, display, social networks, online video, etc.; and provision of media consulting, planning, and buying services. In addition, the company operates Publicis Sapient, a technological, digital, and consulting platform for automotive, consumer products, energy and raw materials, retail, financial services, healthcare, media-telecoms, and travel and hospitality sectors. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health and Publicis Health Media brands for the healthcare and well-being sectors. The company serves clients in the non-food consumer products, finance, automobile, TMT, healthcare, food and beverage, leisure/energy/luxury, retail, and other sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.