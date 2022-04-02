Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $72.75 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.