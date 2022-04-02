xSuter Market Capitalization Achieves $2.73 Million (XSUTER)

xSuter (XSUTER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. xSuter has a market cap of $2.73 million and $205,702.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSuter coin can currently be bought for approximately $136.39 or 0.00294718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xSuter has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.05 or 0.07489562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.76 or 1.00108861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046328 BTC.

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

