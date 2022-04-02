Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Xylem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.68. Xylem has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

