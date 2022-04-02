Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

