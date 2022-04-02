YF Link (YFL) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (YFL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $287,458.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $69.68 or 0.00151594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

