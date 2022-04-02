Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $813.15

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 813.15 ($10.65) and traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.51). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.51), with a volume of 15,670 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 737.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 813.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.33.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.