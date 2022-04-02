Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $813.15

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 813.15 ($10.65) and traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.51). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.51), with a volume of 15,670 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 737.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 813.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.33.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.