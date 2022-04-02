Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 417.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BECN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $63.64.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

