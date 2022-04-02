Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) to post sales of $581.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.61 million to $582.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $469.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in DocuSign by 1,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.03. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

