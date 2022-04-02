Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMTX. SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of GMTX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 907,173 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

