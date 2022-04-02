Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.29). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $440.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.