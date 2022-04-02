Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.29). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $440.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

