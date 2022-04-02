Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.40 Million

Analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) to post $871.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $912.69 million and the lowest is $848.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $825.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. OneMain has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OneMain by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in OneMain by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 1,273.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 114,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

