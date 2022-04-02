Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will report $5.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the highest is $5.66 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $24.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.62 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.90 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

