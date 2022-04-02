Zacks: Analysts Expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings. Akerna posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

KERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Akerna during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 1,399,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.49.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

