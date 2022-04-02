Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 2,039,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alphatec by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphatec by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,958 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

