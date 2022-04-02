Zacks: Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. Bruker also reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,227,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after buying an additional 4,337,595 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $92.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

