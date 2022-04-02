Zacks: Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $742.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will report sales of $742.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TER opened at $116.37 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

