Zacks: Analysts Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

VERU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.85. 521,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,148. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 407.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 193.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

