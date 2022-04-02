Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) will announce $228.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.93 million. Axon Enterprise posted sales of $195.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.