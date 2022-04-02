Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $68.40 million. CalAmp reported sales of $81.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $296.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

CAMP stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 238,938 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 693,157 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 522,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

