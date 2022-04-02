Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CANO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE CANO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 2,873,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. Cano Health has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $16.17.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 107.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 227,067 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

