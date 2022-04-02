Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $628.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.99 million and the highest is $645.58 million. FirstCash posted sales of $407.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE FCFS opened at $69.96 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

