Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $61.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $4.3737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

