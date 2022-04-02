Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) will announce sales of $17.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.43 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $18.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $137.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $93.07 million, with estimates ranging from $19.24 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

KYMR stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,709,000 after acquiring an additional 357,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 87,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

