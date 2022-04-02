Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will report $286.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

NAVI opened at $17.05 on Friday. Navient has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Navient by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,022 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.