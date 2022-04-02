Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Plexus reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

PLXS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. 107,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,795. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

