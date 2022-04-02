Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.30. ProPhase Labs posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.
PRPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
PRPH opened at $7.31 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.