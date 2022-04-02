Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.30. ProPhase Labs posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

PRPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRPH opened at $7.31 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

