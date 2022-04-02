Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Senseonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Senseonics posted sales of $2.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year sales of $15.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $17.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SENS opened at $1.94 on Friday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

