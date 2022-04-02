Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) to post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $2.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $50.75 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

