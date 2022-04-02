Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 7,900.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vaxart by 203.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 178,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vaxart by 58.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vaxart by 154.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.20. 2,348,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $654.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

