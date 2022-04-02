Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.26. 272,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,685. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $95.83.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,835,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,348,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.