Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASMB remained flat at $$2.06 on Friday. 1,115,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,951. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.