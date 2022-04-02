Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASMB remained flat at $$2.06 on Friday. 1,115,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,951. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

