Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

AVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $800,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $12,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,012. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.