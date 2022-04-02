Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

AVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $800,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $12,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,012. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

