Zacks: Brokerages Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,053. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

