Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.15). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 3,512,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

