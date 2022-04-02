Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 3,169,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,355. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

