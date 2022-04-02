Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 3,169,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,355. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.