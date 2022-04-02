Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. CONMED posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 6,987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 324,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a 1-year low of $117.62 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

