Zacks: Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.04 Million

Brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) to report sales of $64.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $61.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $300.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $340.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 532,160 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

