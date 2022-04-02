Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to post $110.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.87 million and the lowest is $108.10 million. Park National reported sales of $114.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year sales of $452.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.30 million to $456.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $471.28 million, with estimates ranging from $465.40 million to $479.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $131.07 on Friday. Park National has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

