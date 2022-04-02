Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $398,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,856 shares of company stock worth $1,638,319 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 143.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.54. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

