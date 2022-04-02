Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Saul Centers stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 44,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.30%.

In other news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853 over the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

