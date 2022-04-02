Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $10.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%.

TS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

NYSE:TS opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 309,434 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.