ZClassic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,891.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $731,953.97 and approximately $1,891.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00394017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00091853 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00108260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

